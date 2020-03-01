KBC Group NV Has $40.06 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 255,985 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Exelon worth $40,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,283,000 after buying an additional 2,001,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 583.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $64,061,000 after buying an additional 1,600,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,639,436,000 after buying an additional 983,771 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721,383 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 913,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

EXC opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.