KBC Group NV Has $40.44 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of AvalonBay Communities worth $40,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,615,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 186.0% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $200.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.97 and a 200-day moving average of $214.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $191.42 and a 1-year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

