KBC Group NV Increases Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,069 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Progressive worth $33,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Progressive by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,015,000 after purchasing an additional 308,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,112,000 after purchasing an additional 82,711 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

PGR stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.