KBC Group NV Increases Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.60% of ManpowerGroup worth $34,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 95.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 44.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAN opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.47 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CL King began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

