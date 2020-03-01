KBC Group NV Purchases 115,338 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,338 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $38,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after buying an additional 1,841,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,202,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,447,000 after acquiring an additional 279,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

