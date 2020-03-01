KBC Group NV Raises Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Kimberly Clark worth $29,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 147,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 897.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.10. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $114.62 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

