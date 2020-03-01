KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,608 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.35% of Voya Financial worth $28,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOYA. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Voya Financial stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.