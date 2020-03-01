KBC Group NV Sells 13,321 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Amgen stock opened at $199.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.45. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

