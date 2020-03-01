KBC Group NV Takes $33.11 Million Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 415,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,106,000. KBC Group NV owned about 0.39% of Toro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Toro by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,989,000 after purchasing an additional 524,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 57.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 539,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after buying an additional 197,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after acquiring an additional 146,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 84,404 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC opened at $71.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $64.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

