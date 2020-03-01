Kcash (KCASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $850,267.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Kcash has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $850,267.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. Over the last week, Kcash has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

