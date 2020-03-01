Kcash (KCASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $1.31 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. During the last week, Kcash has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

About Kcash

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

