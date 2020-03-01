KekCoin (KEK) Price Tops $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, KekCoin has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $214,545.00 and $29.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00023858 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.02927231 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009879 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002326 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000543 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00019400 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

