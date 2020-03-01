KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Short Interest Down 13.1% in February

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the January 30th total of 6,020,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

KEMET stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. 1,413,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. KEMET has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KEMET will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

KEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in KEMET by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in KEMET by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in KEMET by 45.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in KEMET by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KEMET by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

