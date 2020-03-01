Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 254.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Kennametal worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,679,000 after buying an additional 147,035 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMT opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

