Kepler Capital Markets Lowers E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Hold

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EONGY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,729. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.88. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

