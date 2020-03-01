Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Sell Rating for Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF)

Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EMLZF stock traded up $930.00 on Friday, reaching $930.00. 1 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Emmi

Emmi AG develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland. The company focuses on fresh products, such as lifestyle, convenience, and health products. Its dairy products comprise milk and milk drinks, yoghurt, cream, butter, curd, and cheese products, as well as fondue and raclette products.

