Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 35,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.09 per share, with a total value of $195,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $27.88 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

