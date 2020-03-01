Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,225 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,785,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after purchasing an additional 677,945 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $99,360,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 961,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,318 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.60. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

