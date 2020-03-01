Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Up 5.7% in February

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 10,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,717.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.39. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

