Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Raised by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,521,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

