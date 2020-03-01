KickCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.02602104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00227438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00134392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit, Gate.io, Exmo, Bibox, Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

