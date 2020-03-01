KickToken Price Reaches $0.0001 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. KickToken has a market cap of $427,744.00 and approximately $133,014.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, CoinBene, OOOBTC and Mercatox. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00481588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.06332691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00064127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 826,958,399,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,909,748,799 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Dcoin, TOKOK, ABCC, Mercatox, P2PB2B, KuCoin, OOOBTC, Exmo, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Coinsbit, CoinBene, ProBit Exchange, Gate.io, BitMart and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.