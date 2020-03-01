Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.02). Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%.

Several analysts have commented on KRP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

KRP stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,431. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $602.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.55. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

