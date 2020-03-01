Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. 314,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 73.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 52,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.