Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Update

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,800,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 19,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.35. 9,418,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,994. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

