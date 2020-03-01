Kin (KIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,708.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Kin has a market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $17,708.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinFalcon. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.02623515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, IDEX, Allbit, OTCBTC, Mercatox, COSS, Fatbtc, DDEX, Bancor Network, Stellarport, CoinFalcon, YoBit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

