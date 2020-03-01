KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Down 13.2% in February

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,360,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 30th total of 14,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.60. 8,693,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.