KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 48.01%.

KREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 284,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 35,899 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 712,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 117,460 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,446.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 324,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KREF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,188. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 499.05 and a quick ratio of 499.05.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

