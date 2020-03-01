KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in February

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of KREF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,188. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 499.05 and a current ratio of 499.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

