Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Hits $13,385.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $13,385.00 and $744.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00341781 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007566 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00020646 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000850 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

