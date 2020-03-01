Klimatas Tops 1-Day Volume of $622.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $12,172.00 and approximately $622.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00341919 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007525 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019203 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

