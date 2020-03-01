Knuff & Co LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

AMZN opened at $1,883.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $938.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,986.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,834.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

