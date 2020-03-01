Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of KSS opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.