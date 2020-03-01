Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

KSS opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

