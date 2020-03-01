Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Update

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 10,340,000 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 569,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.47. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Edward Jones upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

