Korea Investment CORP Acquires 11,000 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Charter Communications worth $55,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after buying an additional 373,083 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,655,000 after buying an additional 346,749 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $91,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $493.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $335.53 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.95.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

