Korea Investment CORP Acquires 9,500 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.14% of Sherwin-Williams worth $73,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after buying an additional 36,072 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.52.

NYSE SHW opened at $516.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $577.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $410.35 and a 1-year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

