Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.17% of Tyson Foods worth $55,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.