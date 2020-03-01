Korea Investment CORP Buys 24,500 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.25% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $48,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $151.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $134.26 and a 52 week high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $206,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,424,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.