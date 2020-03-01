Korea Investment CORP Buys 8,600 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Linde were worth $49,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $191.01 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $166.07 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

