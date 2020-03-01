Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $61,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,691,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.