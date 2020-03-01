Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.17% of Delta Air Lines worth $64,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

