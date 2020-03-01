Korea Investment CORP Has $62.82 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $62,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,772,000 after buying an additional 233,962 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

