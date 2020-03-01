Korea Investment CORP Has $79.56 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,647 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.20% of Autodesk worth $79,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $190.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 128.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 152.60%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

