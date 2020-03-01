Korea Investment CORP Purchases 13,700 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Sempra Energy worth $48,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 672,259 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,176,000 after purchasing an additional 227,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 217,617 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after purchasing an additional 166,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,931,000 after purchasing an additional 117,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $139.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.11. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $119.94 and a twelve month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

