Korea Investment CORP Purchases 70,400 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.20% of IHS Markit worth $58,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,715,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,870,000 after buying an additional 654,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,194,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

