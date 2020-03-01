Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.29% of Synopsys worth $60,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,624 shares of company stock worth $40,969,270. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $137.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $166.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

