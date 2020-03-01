Krios (KRI) Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Krios token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Krios has a market cap of $1.68 million and $1,638.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.77 or 0.02679406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00223386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00132789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,000,678 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

