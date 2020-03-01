Kryll Price Reaches $0.0521 on Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $3,782.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kryll

Kryll’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,480,443 tokens. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

