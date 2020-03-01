KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) will report sales of $38.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.29 million to $40.65 million. KVH Industries posted sales of $39.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full-year sales of $170.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.12 million to $173.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $190.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KVH Industries.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KVH Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other KVH Industries news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $26,093.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $62,814.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,103 shares of company stock valued at $136,223 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $10.42 on Friday. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $176.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

